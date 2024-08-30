Picture this: you are sitting on a window sill as it pours like cats and dogs outside. While enjoying this weather, you are slurping your favourite 2-minute noodles – Maggi! Yes, Maggi is the first thing that comes to our mind when it's raining and we crave something hot and comforting. The spicy kick of the masalas combined with soft, slurpy noodles is a combination that no other dish can beat. This is what makes it a beloved dish all over India. Thanks to its versatility, nowadays we find several unique recipes that amp up the taste of these noodles. From Manchurian Maggi to Punjabi tadka Maggi, the list is endless. Joining this bandwagon is another unique recipe that combines the flavours of these noodles with the tangy essence of tomatoes – we are talking about Rasam Maggi! Yes, you read that right! This unique Maggie recipe is perfect for those who love to experiment with taste and can't get enough of South Indian flavours. Intrigued? Well, you should be! Try this deliciously unique recipe before monsoon bids farewell. But before we jump to the recipe, let's discuss some questions related to the recipe.





What Makes Rasam Maggi So Special?

This Maggi recipe is perfect for people who love to experiment with flavours. The zesty broth, made with freshly roasted spices and tomatoes, gives Maggi a delightful twist that pairs perfectly with the soft, slurpy noodles. The best part about this recipe is that it is extremely versatile and easy to make, so even if you are a newbie in the kitchen, you can enjoy the flavours of this unique recipe. Whether enjoyed alone on a rainy day or shared with friends and family, rasam Maggi offers a blast of flavours that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary.

How To Ensure That Your Rasam Maggi Doesn't Turn Soggy?

To ensure that your rasam Maggi doesn't turn soggy and clumpy, make sure only to boil the noodles to 80 per cent. This is because after you transfer the noodles to the masala mixture, it will absorb the flavours and cook completely in it. Also, make sure to mix the boiled noodles gently in the rasam mixture so that you don't break the noodles. Let the flavours infuse in the masala mixture and noodles for a delightful blend of tangy flavours.

Rasam Maggi Recipe | How To Make Rasam Maggi At Home

Making rasam maggi at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator @bhukkadintown on Instagram. To make this:

1. Prepare Rasam Powder

Heat a tawa and dry roast cumin seeds, black pepper, chopped garlic pods, and curry leaves in a pan. Once done, let it cool and then grind it into a fine powder using a blender or mortar and pestle.

2. Boil Noodles

In a pan, boil some water and cook Maggi noodles as per the packet instructions. Drain the water and set it aside.

3. Prepare Tempering

In the same pan, heat some oil and add mustard seeds. Allow them to splutter. Then add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Saute for a minute until aromatic.

4. Add Other Ingredients

To this mixture, add crushed tomatoes, turmeric powder, homemade rasam powder, Maggi masala, and salt. Mix well and pour in water. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

5. Add Noodles

Once the masala is prepared, add cooked Maggi noodles to the rasam mixture. Mix well and let it simmer for a few more minutes so that the noodles absorb the flavours.

6. Garnish

Garnish the cooked noodles with chopped coriander leaves, grated coconut, and a dash of Podi masala. Serve hot!

Bonus Tip:

If you want to increase the protein content of these noodles, crack in one egg and add shredded boiled chicken pieces! (Thank us later!)

So, try this unique Maggi recipe today and let us know in the comments below how you like its taste!