Ramadan is a month-long festival and certain cities in India celebrate it with full fervour. If you want to experience the holy festival in its most elementary form, Hyderabad is the place to be. And that's what Akkineni Naga Chaitanya did. We all are fan-crazed and love to know what's happening in the lives of our favourite celebrities. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, with his flamboyant style and impressive active career, has a huge fan following in India. He was recently spotted relishing the famous Ramzan-special haleem at a cafe in Hyderabad.





Naga Chaitanya went to the poplar Cafe 555 to try their haleem. The dish is popularly consumed in India, more so during the festival of Ramadan. Haleem is an amalgamation of mashed meat, dal and grains like wheat or barley. This recipe is something not everyone can ace but Cafe 555 seems to have got it just right for it be popular. The cafe even shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya with their staff on their Instagram page and wrote, "Thanks for visiting @cafe555_aqeeqrestaurant and enjoying our Haleem."





Check out the post here:







Well, Naga Chaitanya's foodie outing didn't end here. Soon after, he was seen washing down his meal with a cup of Irani chai. And he was accompanied by the director of his upcoming film 'Custody'. In a picture shared on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu can be seen sipping on Irani chai from Hyderabad's famous Niloufer Café.





Take a look:

Are you also craving for some Haleem now? Try this recipe to enjoy it at home.

