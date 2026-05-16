Actor and model Nauheed Cyrusi, known for sharing easy and indulgent recipes, is once again serving foodie inspiration on Instagram. From fudgy brownies and mango mochi to easy egg recipes and chocolatey puddings, her feed is full of simple, no-fuss dishes. Nauheed's latest kitchen experiment is a crunchy, flavour-packed snack recipe that health-conscious food lovers cannot stop talking about.





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The viral snack is made using just four simple ingredients - rice paper, seaweed sheets, sesame seeds and soy sauce. It is quick to assemble and turns perfectly crisp in an air fryer. The result is a crispy, savoury bite that delivers the perfect balance of nuttiness, crunch and umami flavour. Ideal for sushi lovers and guilt-free bingeing, the recipe has impressed social media users for being both healthy and incredibly addictive. Read below to know how to make this four-ingredient snack.

How To Make Nauheed Cyrusi's Crispy Sesame Nori Snack?

Ingredients Required: Rice paper, seaweed sheets, sesame seeds and soya sauce.





Process:

Step 1: Start by soaking two rice paper sheets in water until they become soft and pliable. Make sure it is damp but not too wet.

Step 2: Then lay one of the softened sheets on a flat plate, put the seaweed sheet on it, and spray it generously with soya sauce.

Step 3: Then, top it up with a large amount of sesame seeds for added nuttiness and crunch.

Step 4: Put the other softened rice paper on it and start rolling it tightly.

Step 5: Now, slice the roll into small bite-sized pieces and lightly coat it with more soy sauce for extra flavour.

Step 6: Set the air fryer for 18 minutes. It is important to check the snack after five minutes and flip the pieces once the bottom starts to soften.

Step 7: As they continue cooking, the rolls gradually turn golden and crispy after seven to eight minutes.

Step 8: Once cooled slightly, the snack develops a satisfying crunch that makes it hard to stop at just one bite.

The crispy sesame nori snack works perfectly as a party appetiser, a tea-time munchie, a side snack with drinks or even a lunchbox treat for children.





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If you love sushi, this snack feels comfortingly familiar. Even those unfamiliar with seaweed may enjoy the recipe, as nori is considered one of the mildest and most beginner-friendly varieties.