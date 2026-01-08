Soft in the centre, lightly crisp on the edges and gently sweet - banana appams are the kind of comfort food that feels both festive and everyday. Made across South Indian homes, especially in Kerala, these appams are often prepared using ripe bananas, rice flour and coconut, making them naturally fragrant and deeply satisfying. But anyone who has tried making them at home knows they can be tricky. Sometimes they turn oily, sometimes dense, and sometimes the sweetness just doesn't come through right. The good news is that perfect banana appams don't need special equipment or complicated steps, but just a few smart tweaks. Follow these simple tips to get soft, golden appams every single time.





Easy Banana Appam Recipe | How To Make Banana Appam | Sweet Appam Recipe | Kerala-Style Sweet Appam

Ingredients:

2 bananas

1 cup rice flour

¼ cup grated coconut

2–3 tbsp jaggery or sugar (optional)

A pinch of cardamom powder

Water as needed

Oil or ghee for frying

Method:

1. Mash bananas until smooth.

2. Add rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder.





3. Mix well, adding water gradually to make a thick, pourable batter.





4. Heat an appam pan or appe pan, grease lightly with ghee/oil.





5. Pour batter into moulds and cook on low-medium heat until golden on both sides.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Banana Appams At Home

1. Always Use Very Ripe Bananas

Photo: Unsplash

The sweetness and flavour of banana appams depend heavily on the bananas you use. Choose bananas that are fully ripe, with dark spots on the peel. Overripe bananas mash easily and blend smoothly into the batter, giving appams natural sweetness without needing extra sugar. Using under-ripe bananas can make the appams bland and affect their soft texture. If possible, mash the bananas thoroughly to avoid lumps that may cook unevenly.

2. Get The Batter Consistency Just Right

The batter for banana appams should be thick yet pourable—similar to dosa batter but slightly heavier. A batter that's too thick will result in dense appams, while a runny batter can make them oily and flat. Add water gradually while mixing and let the batter rest for 10–15 minutes. This allows the rice flour to hydrate properly and helps achieve a softer texture when cooked.

3. Don't Skip Coconut For Authentic Flavour

Photo: Unsplash

Freshly grated coconut or coconut pieces add texture and aroma to sweet banana appams. They also help balance the sweetness and prevent the appams from tasting flat. If you prefer a smoother bite, grind the coconut coarsely before adding it to the batter. Coconut enhances the overall richness and gives appams their traditional, homely taste.

4. Use Low To Medium Heat While Frying

Cooking banana appams on high heat is a common mistake. The outside may brown quickly while the inside stays undercooked. Always fry them on low to medium heat, allowing the appams to cook evenly from within. Turn them gently and give them enough time to develop a light golden colour. This slow cooking method ensures soft centres and crisp edges without absorbing excess oil.

5. Add A Hint Of Spice For Depth

A small pinch of crushed cardamom or cumin seeds can elevate the flavour of banana appams. Cardamom adds warmth and enhances sweetness, while cumin provides a subtle contrast that balances the bananas. Use sparingly—just enough to complement the dish without overpowering it. This small addition makes a noticeable difference to the final taste.

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Banana Appams

Even experienced cooks can slip up. Here are mistakes you might not think of:

Skipping fermentation or resting time: Even a short rest helps rice flour hydrate and improves texture.

Using cold batter straight from the fridge: This can make appams hard and unevenly cooked. Always bring batter to room temperature.

Overcrowding the pan: Leads to uneven cooking and soggy appams. Cook in small batches.

Not greasing the pan properly: Dry moulds cause sticking and broken appams. Lightly grease with ghee or oil before each batch.

Adding too much jaggery or sugar: Excess sweetener can caramelise and burn, leaving a bitter taste.

Creative Variations You Can Try

Want to give your banana appams a twist? Try these ideas:

Jaggery twist: Replace sugar with jaggery for a richer, earthy sweetness.

Nutty crunch: Add chopped cashews or almonds for texture.

Chocolate surprise: Mix in a few chocolate chips for kids.

Spice it up: Add a pinch of dry ginger powder for winter warmth.

Coconut overload: Use roasted coconut bits for extra crunch and aroma.

So, what are you waiting for? If you have a couple of bananas lying around at home, make this delicious recipe at home without any hassle!