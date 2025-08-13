Sweet, sour, salty and bitter. For a long time, these were the only flavours we believed existed, while anything else seemed like just a mix of these four. Then came the early 1900s, and with it, the discovery of umami - the fifth taste responsible for the bone-warming joy of gravy made from good stock, meat juices, and caramelised meat and vegetables. It is also why something like Marmite is worshipped by food lovers down under.

Escoffier, the legendary 19th-century French chef, introduced veal stock to the culinary world, convinced that a savoury fifth taste was his secret weapon. Yet, diners enjoyed his creations without really questioning his ideas. Today, chefs are celebrating the validation of what they always instinctively knew. In Modena, Massimo Bottura's restaurant, ranked fifth globally, first presented his five ages of Parmigiano Reggiano in 1995, each with distinct textures and temperatures. Bottura now delights in the notion that Parmesan might be Western cuisine's umami peak, elevating his dish with "five textures, five temperatures, and five levels of umami." Imagine the depth of flavour in each bite, the harmony of taste and texture.

Who Named It?

"Umami" comes from the Japanese word "Umai," roughly meaning deliciousness. Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda coined the term at Tokyo University, who identified this taste in asparagus, tomato, cheese, and meat, but most prominently in dashi-a Japanese stock made from kelp commonly used in home cooking. Focusing on kombu, he pinpointed glutamate, an amino acid, as the source of this savoury flavour. Ikeda later learned to produce it on an industrial scale and patented the flavour enhancer MSG.

Why Glutamate Matters

A prime example of umami, explained by Paul Breslin of Monell University-one of the first to identify umami taste receptors-is a slow-cooked broth or soup. Raw meat lacks this essence; cooking or ageing unlocks the amino acids, sometimes producing a slightly desiccated, almost mouldy aroma reminiscent of a premium steak. Fermentation further intensifies umami, enhancing foods such as soy sauce, cheese, and cured meats. In the plant kingdom, mushrooms are rich in glutamate, alongside child-friendly favourites like petit pois, sweetcorn, and sweet cherry tomatoes. Notably, human milk stands out among mammalian milks for its high MSG content.

Umami Ingredients You Can Use

For readers looking to add umami to everyday cooking, these ingredients are a reliable start:

Aged cheeses like Parmesan or Pecorino

Soy sauce, miso, and fermented pastes

Tomatoes, sundried or roasted

Mushrooms, shiitake or portobello

Cured meats such as prosciutto or ham

Seaweed and kelp

These ingredients offer instant depth, making even simple dishes richer and more satisfying.





How Umami Works

What makes bolognese with cheese or a cheeseburger slathered in ketchup so irresistible? Laura Santtini, creator of Taste No 5 Umami Paste, explains that in savoury flavours, "1+1=8." Umami, drawn from glutamates and ribonucleotides in various foods, multiplies when combined, creating a flavour profile far richer than the sum of its parts. This synergy explains why cooked beef, tomato, and cheese create an exquisite culinary experience and why ham and peas pair perfectly. It also reveals the undeniable charm of Smoky Bacon Pringles.

Why Humans Crave Umami

Humans evolved to crave sweetness for energy and avoid bitterness to sidestep toxins. Umami, signalling protein, is essential for life due to its amino acids. This raises two questions. First, why do we prefer umami in cooked or aged foods? Breslin suggests that cooking or preserving detoxifies proteins, noting, "The digestion formula involves not only obtaining nutrients but also avoiding illness. Lack of nutrition is not immediately fatal, but poisoning can be." Second, why do some low-protein fruits and vegetables contain high glutamate levels? For mushrooms, the reason remains unclear, but with tomatoes, it may mirror the role of sweetness in fruits. "Sugar encourages seed dispersal," Breslin explains. Perhaps sugar and glutamate combine in these foods to make them more appealing.

Umami Around the World

Umami is a universal taste, shaping dishes around the world:

Italian: Parmesan, prosciutto, slow-cooked ragù

Parmesan, prosciutto, slow-cooked ragù Japanese: Dashi, miso, soy sauce, kombu

Dashi, miso, soy sauce, kombu Korean: Gochujang, kimchi, fermented sauces

Gochujang, kimchi, fermented sauces Southeast Asian: Fish sauce, shrimp paste, tamarind

This variety shows that umami is not limited to any one cuisine but is a cornerstone of flavour everywhere.





Plant-Based Umami

Plant-based chefs have harnessed umami to give vegetarian and vegan dishes the same depth as meat-based meals. Mushrooms, fermented products, tomatoes, seaweed, and nuts help create satisfying textures and flavours. Balancing umami with sweet, salty, sour, and bitter notes produces meals that are both sustainable and delicious.

How to Add Umami at Home

Slow-cook stocks or sauces to unlock amino acids

Use fermented products like miso, soy sauce, or pickles

Combine umami-rich foods for synergy, such as tomato with cheese or mushrooms with soy sauce

Age or roast vegetables to enhance natural glutamates

Even simple home cooking benefits from these small tweaks, transforming ordinary meals into rich, savoury experiences.

Fun Umami Facts

Marmite is celebrated for its umami-rich taste, especially in Australia

Fermentation increases umami intensity in foods like cheese, miso, and cured meats

Human milk has naturally high levels of glutamate

Umami signals protein, making it essential for human nutrition

Why Umami Matters Today

The discovery of umami has transformed culinary practices worldwide, prompting chefs to weave it into dishes for richer, more satisfying flavours. As this savoury taste gains popularity, it fuels culinary innovation across the globe. Chefs explore umami-rich ingredients-mushrooms, tomatoes, seaweed, and fermented products-to elevate their creations. This appreciation has inspired fusion dishes that merge traditional recipes with contemporary touches, delighting diners with bursts of unexpected flavour.





Understanding umami has also reshaped plant-based cooking, as chefs mimic the depth and richness of meat dishes. By balancing umami with sweet, salty, sour, and bitter elements, they craft meals that are both tasty and sustainable.





Umami's reach extends to home kitchens too, where cooks regularly turn to soy sauce, Parmesan cheese, and miso. Its widespread adoption enriches culinary experiences for all, deepening flavours and enhancing the joy of cooking and dining.