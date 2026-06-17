The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in India's culinary world, honouring the restaurants, chefs and hospitality professionals who continue to push the boundaries of dining in the country. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the event brought together some of the biggest names from the food industry for an evening of recognition and celebration. The awards were judged by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's most coveted honours was the Best Restaurant of the Year award, which was presented to Papa's, Mumbai. The award was presented by Vir Sanghvi, Chef Kunal Kapur and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal. Hosts Arun Singh and Maria Goretti welcomed Papa's Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad and General Manager Madhusudhan Kashyap on stage to receive the honour.

During the ceremony, Chef Hussain Shahzad and Madhusudhan Kashyap were asked what experience they hoped every guest would take home after dining at Papa's.





Responding to the question, Chef Hussain Shahzad said, “We want people to leave feeling that they had a wonderful evening and, for a few hours, forgot about everything outside. When they walk through our doors, the idea is to disconnect from everyday life and then pick it right back up when they leave. We never want to be overly cerebral about anything. We want the experience to feel natural, enjoyable and memorable.”





Later, when NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal asked jury chair Vir Sanghvi why Papa's had been selected as the Best Restaurant of the Year, Sanghvi explained the decision.





“It was actually a no-brainer. Hussain worked at Eleven Madison Park in New York and comes from a pan-Indian culinary background. He returned to India and made his name with O Pedro, a Goan restaurant in Mumbai. Despite having no prior experience with the cuisine, he immersed himself completely in it. He then went on to work at The Bombay Canteen and later started Veronica's. It is rare to find a chef with such extraordinary range who excels across so many different styles of cooking. Papa's is his own restaurant. Here, he cooks the food he truly loves and wants to share with guests.”





Speaking about the vision behind the restaurant and what lies ahead, Chef Hussain Shahzad said, “We set out to build a great restaurant and poured all our experiences into creating this place. It is a deeply personal expression of how we think about Indian food and food in India today, and how we would like to showcase it. At Papa's, we encourage people to think a little differently about what Indian food means to them. We are only two years into this journey, and while I don't know exactly where it will lead, we are enjoying every step along the way.”

More About Papa's

Located in Mumbai, Papa's has quickly established itself as one of India's most acclaimed dining destinations. The intimate restaurant offers a chef-led tasting menu experience that combines Indian ingredients, memories and culinary traditions with contemporary techniques and presentation.

With limited seating and a highly personalised approach to hospitality, Papa's is designed to offer guests an immersive dining experience. Every course reflects a thoughtful exploration of India's diverse food culture, while showcasing familiar flavours through a modern lens.





The restaurant was conceived as a deeply personal project and has earned widespread recognition for its creativity, attention to detail and innovative take on Indian cuisine. In a relatively short span of time, Papa's has become one of the country's most sought-after reservations, attracting diners from across India and beyond.





Winning the Best Restaurant of the Year title at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a fitting recognition of Papa's commitment to excellence, innovation and hospitality, and its growing influence on India's contemporary dining landscape.