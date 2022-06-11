All week long, we are eager to dive into the weekends with a gastronomic feast. And, when the weekends arrive, there can't be a better way of feasting than with a range of Indian dishes. That's exactly how Neetu Kapoor's meal looked when she was treated by Manish Malhotra. The actress posted a video of an extravagant Indian meal and tagged the ace fashion designer on Instagram Stories. The platter included several drool-worthy dishes served in traditional stainless steel cutlery. The table was also decorated with rose petals. We can't help but notice the royal touch to this feast.





The plate included a golden paratha at the centre. This was surrounded by bowls of side dishes, including fried bhindi, rajma, green chutney, pulao, aloo sabzi and a dish that looked like spiced eggplant bharta. Greens, fries, sweets and jalebis also graced the table.

Bollywood celebrities often get treated to delicious meals at Manish Malhotra's place. The designer loves to host lunch and dinner parties for his friends in B-town. Last winter, when Manish Malhotra cut his 55th birthday cake, we knew it was going to be a food extravaganza. His birthday celebration featured three different types of cakes.

But Manish Malhotra doesn't need an occasion to host his celebrity guests over a meal. His star-studded dinner parties often leave us hungry. Once, he hosted Bollywood beauties like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey over a Thursday dinner. The photos, from the get-together, showed us a delicious cheese board. The charcuterie board was lined up with crackers, fruits, olives, cheese, and dips. Drool-worthy dishes made with rice were part of the feat. Salads, curries, kebabs and pieces of bread also graced the table. Read all about it here.





Manish Malhotra has also hosted actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh over a lavish dinner. The Indian thali included dal makhani, paneer bhurji, fried bhindi, aloo ki sabzi, rice, and rotis.