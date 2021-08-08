Is there a better way to spend the weekend than with close friends and family over a delicious meal? We think not. And, actress Sara Ali Khan did just that. The self-confessed foodie appears to have relished a sumptuous meal. Sara Ali Khan left us drooling and craving for some hearty desi dishes with the picture she shared of the feast at designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Her mother Amrita Singh and stylist Ami Patel were also present at the dinner. Take a look at the photos and stories that Sara Ali Khan shared:

(Also Read: Manish Malhotra Enjoys Indian Thali With This B-Town Actress. Can You Guess?)

"Thank you for the yummy dinner and a lovely evening," wrote the actress in her Instagram story. Sharing a click of the lavish Thali spread prepared at home, Sara Ali Khan added the song 'Mummy Bhookh Lagi' and tagged Manish Malhotra and called him 'mummy'. The dinner spread included some of the popular dishes like dal makhani, paneer bhurji, fried bhindi, aloo ki sabzi, rice, and rotis. We could also spot some salads for the sides. Are you slurping yet? We most certainly are.





Seems like weekends are cheat days for Sara Ali Khan. And the actress prefers to give it a chocolatey touch. You don't believe us? Well, then let us walk you through. Check out this post by Sara where she enjoyed a plate full of chocolatey pancakes. It doesn't stop here. She added a bunch of white, dark and milk chocolate chips to make it drool-worthy. Isn't it yummy?





Now, let us come back to the delicious spread that Sara Ali Khan relished at Manish Malhotra's home. If the dinner menu has left you hungry and you want to recreate the platter at home, we have some recipes for you to try:

This is a popular Punjabi staple made using urad daal. The lentil is cooked slowly in a rich and creamy tomato and butter base.

This is an easy one. All you need is some ladyfingers. Cut it from the edges and put it in a hot pan. Let it cook slowly and Voila. Sprinkle some tangy amchoor powder (dry mango powder).

Soft paneer that is crumbled and cooked with tomato, cashew nuts, and a flavourful blend of spices.

A tangy potato dish packed with aromatic garlic sauteed in a variety of spices.





What dish will you be making today inspired by Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra's lavish dinner? Tell us in the comments below.