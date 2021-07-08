Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 63rd birthday today (July 8, 2021). The 'Kapoor Khandaan' came together last night to celebrate her birthday with a closed-door party. Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others took to their Instagram to give us sneak peeks into the celebration. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor and other members of the family, we also saw Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt attending the party. Kareena took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture from last night and captioned it, "We are family." Take a look.

This picture was shared by Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani too. Alongside, Karisma also shared a picture of Neetu Kapoor cutting her birthday cakes and each of those cakes looked super delicious, As per the picture, there were three rich chocolate cakes with candles on the top. Here's the picture:

Riddhima Kapoor further shared a picture of her with mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir and it seems that the picture was clicked just before starting the special birthday dinner.

Although none of the pictures from her birthday celebrations were shared on Neetu KaInstagram handle, she is one active celebrity on social media. Neetu Kapoor keeps us updated about the daily happenings in her life. She often shares her health and beauty secrets too.





Earlier, she shared a story featuring a drink that she drinks for anxiety relief. It is a detox water, with star anise and bay leaves, infused in it.

She also gave us the recipe of the soup she drinks for muscular and joint pain. It's a humble bowl of drumstick soup:

Here's hoping we see more snippets of Neetu Kapoor's foodie side in the future too!