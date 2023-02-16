Breakfast is the easiest time to ensure that you meet your daily calcium requirement. Many people make a habit to have one egg along with a glass of milk every morning for this reason. Some may opt for rice-based dishes like poha or idlis to begin the day right. Porridge also remains a popular breakfast choice. A basic porridge contains oats and milk - both of these ingredients are themselves rich sources of calcium. The magic of porridge is that you can add all sorts of flavours and elements to the base mixture to suit your taste. The end result can be a carefully customised dish that is tasty, nutritious and easy to make in a hurry. It all depends on choosing the right additions.
(Also Read: Oats Nutrition: Find Out Why Oats Are Beneficial For Health)
For instance, you might be tempted to use sugar or chocolate to sweeten your porridge. But such elements definitely bring down the nutritional content of the dish. Instead, opt for organic honey or fruits with natural sugar content. If you want to make a version that is specifically rich in calcium, you must choose the additions accordingly. An apple and cinnamon porridge is a good way to start. Our recipe also includes other ingredients full of fibre and minerals, such as flax seeds and sesame seeds. Together, they will give you energy and nutrients to power through your day! In the long run, this calcium-packed dish can also help you maintain your weight, sugar levels, heart health and bone density. Here's a quick recipe:
How to make Calcium-rich Apple and Cinnamon Porridge
Click here for the full recipe for Apple and Cinnamon Porridge
When people hear porridge, they usually think it's a boring dish one is forced to eat. But the above version is so tasty, that you will look forward to having it each morning. Try it for yourself and see!
(Also Read: Healthy Diet: 4 Soothing Savoury And Sweet Porridge Recipes To Try)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Featured Video Of The Day
About Toshita SahniToshita is fuelled by wordplay, wanderlust, wonderment and Alliteration. When she is not blissfully contemplating her next meal, she enjoys reading novels and roaming around the city.