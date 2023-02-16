Breakfast is the easiest time to ensure that you meet your daily calcium requirement. Many people make a habit to have one egg along with a glass of milk every morning for this reason. Some may opt for rice-based dishes like poha or idlis to begin the day right. Porridge also remains a popular breakfast choice. A basic porridge contains oats and milk - both of these ingredients are themselves rich sources of calcium. The magic of porridge is that you can add all sorts of flavours and elements to the base mixture to suit your taste. The end result can be a carefully customised dish that is tasty, nutritious and easy to make in a hurry. It all depends on choosing the right additions.

Opt for honey instead of refined sugar to sweeten your porridge. Photo Credit: iStock

For instance, you might be tempted to use sugar or chocolate to sweeten your porridge. But such elements definitely bring down the nutritional content of the dish. Instead, opt for organic honey or fruits with natural sugar content. If you want to make a version that is specifically rich in calcium, you must choose the additions accordingly. An apple and cinnamon porridge is a good way to start. Our recipe also includes other ingredients full of fibre and minerals, such as flax seeds and sesame seeds. Together, they will give you energy and nutrients to power through your day! In the long run, this calcium-packed dish can also help you maintain your weight, sugar levels, heart health and bone density. Here's a quick recipe:

How to make Calcium-rich Apple and Cinnamon Porridge

Apples, cinnamon and flax seeds lend this porridge a delightful taste. Photo Credit: iStock

When people hear porridge, they usually think it's a boring dish one is forced to eat. But the above version is so tasty, that you will look forward to having it each morning. Try it for yourself and see!

Soak oats in water for a few minutes. In the meanwhile, heat milk and add cut apple pieces and cinnamon powder. (If you are vegan, you can simply use soy or almond milk in place of regular milk.) If you want to increase the calcium content even further, you can also add a few pieces of banana. In a separate pan, toast sesame seeds and flax seeds for around 60 seconds. Add it to the milk and allow it to cook along with the apples. Next, add the oats and mix. Once the ingredients have cooked through, transfer the porridge into the bowl. Add honey and stir lightly. Garnish with raisins and enjoy hot. You could also add almonds to lend some crunch to the porridge.

