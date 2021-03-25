Think you are the biggest fan of McDonald's? Guess what, you are not alone. We all know our favourite burger, and the beverage and just the right amount of fries that satisfy us to the core. And for fans like us, McDonald's has come up with #TheRealDeal. Customers and loyal patrons in North and East India can now avail exclusive offers on their favourite McDonald's items via dine-in, take-away and drive-thru. All you need is to download the new app -'McDonald's' and wait for the delightful surprises to unfold. In addition to great deals and offers, the app also allows one to order McDelivery, share feedback, learn more about the menu. If you are present at the stores for dine-in, you would also have a special queue dedicated to you.

(Also Read: Ever Heard Of Idli Burger? Try Making This Tasty And Unique Dish For Your Kids)

When you download the app, make sure you select the country 'India - North and East', since the initiative has only been launched in select stores of North India and East India so far. Once you are registered successfully, a bunch of offers will start appearing under the "Deals" section. Select the deal that you find most appealing. Tap on redeem and activate. Place the code in front of the scanner, wait for it to read the code and you are done. Sounds like a cakewalk right?

(Also Read: Viral: Columbian Restaurant Makes 24-Karat Gold Burger - Guess Its Price?)

"We are scaling our efforts in 2021 using technology to elevate our customers' experience. The McDonald's mobile app is an important part of our strategy to delight our customers with #TheRealDeal on their favourite McDonald's menu items, says Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald's restaurants in North and East India).