Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is now a doting mother to her newborn daughter with husband Satyadeep Mishra. She has kept her followers engaged on social media, offering a wealth of inspiration for expectant mothers. From mouth-watering food spreads to chic maternity outfits, Masaba's pregnancy diary has served as a comprehensive guide during her maternity journey. Now that she has embraced motherhood, she's sharing delightful glimpses of her new chapter with her fans. In her latest Instagram post, Masaba gave followers a peek into a tea session with her mother, Neena.

The first photo features the two seated indoors, stylishly wearing sunglasses and exuding confidence while holding teacups. Another image in her carousel shows a glimpse of what looks like a delicious cookie. The next slide in Masaba's post features a plate filled with large chocolate cookies. In the background, we can spot berries and cherries arranged in a separate bowl, accompanied by a bottle of honey, adding a delightful and healthy touch to the spread. Masaba Gupta captioned the post, "Unnecessary makeup, sunglasses indoors, feeding pillow, jewels & tea = newborn couture." Take a look:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta "Balances" Her Chocolate Strawberry Pudding With Bhindi - See Pic

Earlier, Masaba shared glimpses of her pregnancy cravings during her final trimester. She posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram that highlighted her culinary delights in the three months leading up to her baby's arrival. The first slide in the carousel featured an image of the designer, accompanied by the playful caption, "POV: when 9 months feel like 9 years." The subsequent photos showcased an array of mouth-watering dishes, including pizzas - one topped with pepperoni and another with olives, chicken, herbs, and a medley of ingredients. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Not Pink Or Blue, Masaba Gupta's Baby Shower Menu Was All About 'Biscuits And Caramel' - See Pics

Before that, Masaba gave her followers a peek into her daily hydration routine by sharing a video on her Instagram Stories. In it, she showcased the variety of liquids she usually enjoys, including coffee, coconut water, and other refreshing beverages. The text above the clip read, "How many liquids do you drink in a day?" Click here to read the full story.

Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, became parents on October 11, 2024. This is the couple's first child.