As summer sets in, Mumbai comes alive with a different kind of energy, and its restaurant scene is no exception. The past few months have brought a wave of exciting new openings that offer not just great food, but also a welcome escape from the worst of this season. Whether you're looking to unwind after a hot day or discover the city's latest dining gems, Mumbai's new restaurants promise great settings for summertime fun. Here are some of the must-visit establishments where great taste meets refreshing ambience - because there's no better way to beat the heat than with good food, cool drinks, and a fascinating place to explore:

Visit These New Cafes, Bars And Restaurants In Mumbai In May And June 2025:

Gaijin, Khar

Gaijin in Mumbai presents a daring and delightful reinterpretation of Japanese cuisine, crafted by an Indian chef who embraces the "outsider" spirit (The name means "outsider" in Japanese). Gaijin is founded by Karan Gaba, Rohan Mangalorkar and chef-partner Anand Morwani. The food menu is an invitation to explore refined yet fiercely original dishes, including cold plates, small plates (veg and non-veg), nigiri, gunkan, maki, mains, and desserts. Each offering has echoes of something familiar while providing a unique perspective. The beverage program at Gaijin is equally adventurous, with cocktails that weave Japanese ingredients with global spirits. The zero-proof drinks menu also offers imaginative concoctions that match the creativity of its alcoholic counterparts. The ambience is a striking blend of natural and artistic influences, spread across two floors with distinct vibes. Downstairs, a vibrant dining room features greenery and a vinyl-led music station, while upstairs offers a more intimate space. The alleyway is a surreal and playful recreation of Tokyo street life, complete with graffiti, neon signs, and whimsical cultural mashups.

Where: Lotia Palace, Linking Rd, Opp. Citi Bank, Khar West, Mumbai

Blondie

Bastian Hospitality recently launched Blondie in Khar, a new cafe centred around specialty coffee and an all-day dining experience. It is led by Natasha Hemani and Chef Shreya Aggarwal. Blondie has a meticulously curated coffee program that extends beyond standard offerings to include innovative monthly specials and a dedicated Slow Bar featuring hand-brewed options with beans sourced from Chikmagalur and international single origins. Blondie also has a dedicated matcha bar, serving ceremonial-grade matcha in both traditional lattes and creative concoctions. Blondie's food menu has unique dishes like gluten-free Benne Dosas, reimagined breakfast classics and a pastry selection showcasing modern French techniques. The cafe's design emphasises natural light and warm tones, creating a versatile space that transitions from a tranquil morning spot to a vibrant evening gathering place.

Where: Blondie, Ground Floor, Sant Kutir Building, Khar West, Opp. Los Cavos, Mumbai.

Za'atar W Zeit (Multiple outlets)

Mumbai recently welcomed Zaatar W Zeit, a Lebanese fast-casual dining brand making its Indian debut. This international brand, established in 1999, offers a refreshing take on Lebanese cuisine beyond the familiar. Brought to India by Passion Cuisine (the group behind acclaimed restaurants like Tresind, Avatara, etc.), Zaatar W Zeit has simultaneously opened outlets in Bandra West, Andheri East and NESCO Goregaon. The Bandra location provides a cosy setting ideal for a quick yet satisfying meal, with a menu, portion sizes, and flavours designed to appeal to officegoers seeking wholesome options that travel well. The selection highlights dishes beyond hummus and falafel, though these favourites are also available. Complementing the savoury treats are simple coffee-based drinks, cold-pressed juices and indulgent desserts.





Zaatar W Zeit Mumbai Outlets' Addresses:

Bandra: Pali Naka, Bandra, Shop no 2, opp Jai Hind Lunch Home, Pali Naka Bandra (West).

Andheri: Gala no 1 & 2, JB Metal Building, Arjandas Metal Industries, opp. Hotel Quaint Suites, Ansa Industrial Estate, Compound, Andheri (East).

Goregaon: 5V23+MXR, NESCO, Goregaon.

Otoki, Colaba

Colaba has a new Japanese restaurant - Otoki - which promises to elevate the classic Izakaya with a touch of sophistication. Established by experienced restaurateurs Pranav M. Rungta and Anurag Katriar and helmed by Chef Mohit Singh, Otoki allows diners to undertake a refined exploration of Japanese flavours. The menu features Kozara (small plates), delicate Sashimi and Nigiri, comforting Ramen, fresh Hand Rolls, expertly grilled Robata dishes, and more. Otoki also has an extensive Sake program curated by the esteemed Sake Sommelier and Brewer Maia Laifungbam, showcasing a remarkable array of sakes, including sparkling and sweet selections. Otoki's ambience radiates both elegance and warmth, harmoniously merging traditional elements with modern innovation.

Late Checkout, Lower Parel

Late Checkout, a new venture by Chrome Hospitality, offers a unique dining experience that masterfully blends the raw industrial charm of a former textile mill with modern sophistication. The restaurant's design features striking 21-foot ceilings and exposed brick walls, juxtaposed with plush seating, elegant chandeliers, and curated decor sourced from across India. The culinary offerings at Late Checkout are a creative fusion of global flavours and personal reinterpretations, guided by Chef Amit Dhoundiyal. The dishes range from comforting to inventive, while refined techniques take centre stage. Complementing the food is an innovative cocktail program by Prithvi Agarwal, which reimagines familiar flavours using techniques like clarification and sous vide, alongside unique coffee and whisky concoctions.

Where: Mathuradas Mill Compound, 126, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Pause, Bandra

Bandra West has a cosy new plant-based cafe called Pause. Founded by Rohit Dadlani and Mohit Menghrajani, the establishment celebrates fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Diners can indulge in a variety of flavourful dishes, from innovative breakfast options like Kale Kala Channa Toast to vibrant small plates such as Rainbow Salad Rolls and satisfying mains like Jackfruit Makhni. The cafe also boasts a unique beverage program featuring signature coffee brews and refreshing drinks sweetened with natural khandsari sugar. Guests are even welcomed with a seasonal wellness shot, highlighting the cafe's commitment to wholesome offerings. The ambience at Pause is designed to create a serene escape from the bustling city. Natural light floods the intimate 32-seater space, which features a mix of comfy couches, Japanese-style seating, and high tables. The decor and serveware reflect a strong commitment to sustainability.

Where: Shop No. 27, Vora House, A/B, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Chowman, Andheri

Kolkata's celebrated Chinese restaurant chain, Chowman, has unveiled its inaugural Mumbai dine-in location in Andheri West. Following a successful introduction via its Powai cloud kitchen, Chowman has debuted this new venture spanning 1000 sq. ft. Consistent with its philosophy of accessible fine dining, the Andheri West outlet provides a welcoming ambience inspired by classic Chinese design and warm interior accents. Mumbai's food enthusiasts can now savour a diverse and delectable Asian menu, including popular dishes like Chilli Prawns and Double Cooked Crispy Chilli Fish, alongside mains such as Kung Pao and signature rice and noodle options like Seafood Fried Rice and Chilli Garlic Noodles.

Where: Shop No.7, Andheri Universal Industrial Premises, Co. Op. Society Ltd. Next To A.H. Wadia School, J P Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.