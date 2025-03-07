One of Nimrat Kaur's latest Instagram posts is a full-on foodie fiesta. On Thursday, the actress dropped a throwback video where she is seen indulging in some drool-worthy treats. Firstly, Nimrat buys a giant rasgulla from a sweet shop. She squeezes out the extra sugar syrup before taking a bite. Calling it her "favourite," the actress looks absolutely delighted. Next, Nimrat digs into ghevar, and the smile on her face says it all. But the feast does not stop there. Nimrat Kaur then treats herself to a crispy raj kachori that looks way too good to resist. And for the grand finale - she savours a "yellow rasgulla" filled with kesar and pista. She breaks open the sweet treat to show us exactly what's inside. The actress calls the mithai one of her "childhood favourites."





Before signing off, Nimrat Kaur says, "Everything is delicious." The side note read, "Thanda weather, garam food!! [Cold weather, hot food] I wish I could have both again."

Nimrat Kaur is a true-blue foodie. Last month, she gave her fans a glimpse of her breakfast-in-bed experience during a hotel stay. She treated herself to an omelette with crispy hash browns and some cookies, all while sipping on coffee and enjoying the stunning view from her hotel room window. "Because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!" read the text attached to the post. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Nimrat Kaur relished soft, fluffy idlis, sambar and coconut chutney, plus a steaming hot cup of filter coffee. She even declared, "East or west, idli is the best!" Later in the day, she enjoyed a classic winter feast - makki ki roti, sarson da saag, bajre ki roti and yellow dal, along with egg bhurji, onions and beetroots. The actress summed it up perfectly with her caption: "A little winter on my plate." Read the full story here.





Nimrat Kaur and her foodie diaries never fail to keep us hooked!