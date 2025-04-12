Salman Khan, who's been basking in the glory of his latest release Sikandar, recently took some time out from his busy schedule for a laid-back afternoon with healthy bites. Taking to Instagram, the superstar delighted fans with a playful video of himself enjoying some fresh farm vibes. In the clip, Salman's fun-loving side is on full display as he channels his inner child, effortlessly climbing a mulberry tree to pluck fresh berries. Proving once again that age is just a number, the 59-year-old actor impressed fans with his fitness and youthful energy. The moment gets even better when his team gathers a whole bunch of juicy berries in a huge cloth after Salman shakes the tree branches. The sight of those fresh, drool-worthy berries definitely sparked some serious hunger cravings.





"Berry good for u", read the cheeky caption.

Salman Khan often treats fans to glimpses of his foodie adventures, and his 59th birthday celebration was no exception. The actor did not stop at just one or two – he indulged in four yummilicious cakes. Leading the lineup was a stunning ombre four-tier cake, topped with floral decorations and fluffy whipped cream. Then came a giant rectangular cake generously loaded with chopped strawberries. Another standout was a beautiful butterfly-themed cake, decorated with intricate floral artwork, reportedly made for his little niece, Ayat. In case you didn't know, Salman had a joint birthday celebration with Ayat, the adorable daughter of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. And if that wasn't enough sweetness, the actor was also seen cutting into a delicious chocolate cake. Click here to read the full story.





Despite being a fitness freak, Salman Khan never misses any chance to savour scrumptious dishes. Earlier, Arpita Khan opened up about her brother's favourite dishes. The list includes mutton biryani, beetroot chicken, jungli chicken and dal gosht. But that's not all - the actor is also a fan of rajma-chawal and bhindi. Read here to know more.