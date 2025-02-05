Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent hiring post sparked widespread interest, and now he has posted an update regarding the recruitment process. Deepinder mentioned that out of over 18,000 applications, 30 exceptional candidates received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato in high-impact roles. He also clarified that "nobody paid anything" for the job, and everyone is being "handsomely compensated." In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Deepinder Goyal wrote, "We started with 18,000+ applications and have had the privilege of meeting over 150 incredibly talented individuals. From these applications, 30 exceptional people received offers, and 18 have already joined Zomato (and other group companies like Blinkit) in high-impact roles. They're being handsomely compensated for the value they bring, and nobody paid anything to work with us."

The Zomato CEO also mentioned that what set the selected candidates apart was their "long-term mindset." He added, "They weren't optimizing for short-term outcomes but for compounding impact - the most misunderstood mathematical miracle. Finding people who truly get this is rare, and I'm grateful we did." Deepinder Goyal also shared that out of the 18 new members who have already joined, four work directly with him, and two hold Chief of Staff positions. Take a look:

In case you missed it, in November 2024, Deepinder Goyal announced that he was looking for a Chief of Staff who would not receive a salary for the first year. Instead, the chosen candidate was expected to pay Rs 20 lakh to Zomato. Check out his post below:

