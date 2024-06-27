We just love the content Kareena Kapoor Khan shares on social media. From her travel diaries to personal moments with family and friends, we get glimpses of it all every now and then. But what excites us the most is her food shenanigans. Known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Kareena never compromises with her taste. We have seen her indulging in everything she likes - from Chinese to mithai and home-cooked delicacies.





Kareena Kapoor Khan proved her love for food yet again through the latest story on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of what looks like a well-decorated breakfast or high-tea table with one of the star dishes at the centre. Yes, we are talking about freshly baked croissants. Along with the close-up picture of a tray of croissants, she wrote, "Nothing can come between you and me ever!!" and added some love emojis.





Also Read: Watch: Kareena Kapoor Celebrated Women's Day By Doing What She "Enjoys The Most"

Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story for you:

The croissants look delicious, right? And if you are like us, then we're sure you have started craving it by now. While there's always an option to order it from your favourite cafe, making perfect croissants at home can also be an interesting affair. What do you think? If you like the idea, then we have a perfect recipe for your help. Let's take you through.

Homemade Croissant Recipe | How To Make Croissant At Home?

The homemade croissant recipe is simple. All you need is some patience. We got you a recipe by baker and digital creator Kelly, who goes by the name @everydaypie on Instagram. Start by assembling all the required ingredients. Next, follow the procedure as mentioned below.





Also Read: This Viral Video Of Chocolate Croissant Will Force You To Watch It On Loop





Watch the video of the homemade croissant: