Laddoos, a traditional Indian sweet, have long been viewed as an unhealthy indulgence due to their high sugar, ghee and refined flour content. However, certified nutritionist Rachna Mohan is challenging this notion with a game-changing recipe that transforms the classic ladoo into a nutritious treat. In a heartwarming Instagram Reel, Rachna's mother makes her debut, showing the simple process of creating healthier laddoos. The video, captioned “Meri maa ki debut reel” (My mother's debut reel), has taken the internet by storm.





In the video shared by the nutritionist and coach on Instagram, we see a simple process: dry-roasting a blend of ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel seeds), pumpkin seeds, black pepper, cashews, almonds and fox nuts, then grinding the mixture into a fine powder. Next, we see besan being added to the ghee and mixing it with chana flour. Finally, she shapes the mixture into ladoos. The text atop the video reads, “Grandma's weight loss recipe without sacrificing sweets.”





“One laddoo every day, whether you're grappling with infections, joint pains, digestion issues, studying, or just had a baby,” the caption read.





Take a look here:







Since being posted over three weeks ago, the video has been viewed over 4.5 million times.





One user wrote, "Would you please share the recipe with the proper ratio of all ingredients?" while another user commented, "Welcome to your mom- please could you share the exact quantities of each ingredient? Looks yummy and very healthy. Would like to make it for my son who leaves for boarding school in 5 days."





"But calories bahoot hai (It has a lot of calories), ghee is a lot," one user wrote.





"Ma'am diabetic wale bhi kha sakte hai kya? (Can those with diabetes eat this?)" another asked.





"Finally, mother is here, you say how did you feed me like this?" one more user wrote.





"Wow...moms are amazing. Could you please ask Auntie to share some recipes for weight gain for boys? Thank you," someone asked.





However, a user said that there was no way in the world one would lose weight with these laddus: “Reason for increased cholesterol, high blood pressure, triglycerides, High sugar too. The only benefit is the high fibre from the lentils.”





What are your thoughts on the video?