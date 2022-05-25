The internet is quite an amusing space for all. Every day, we come across interesting posts and stories that keep us hooked to social media for hours. Take this latest post on Twitter, for instance - it features an old image of Jupiter. The picture, captured by Nasa's Cassini spacecraft, recently took the internet by storm after being tweeted by an account named 'Latest In Space'. Reportedly, it is the most detailed image of Jupiter to date. This picture was captured by a narrow-angle camera onboard the Cassini spacecraft on 11 December and 12 December 2000. "Looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter. Seen by Nasa Cassini," reads the caption of the post shared by 'Latest In Space'. Take a look at the post here:
Now, if you are wondering what is the buzz behind it, then this is because, as per various users on Twitter, the image of planet Jupiter looks like an Indian dish, dosa. It all began when an Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan, took to Twitter and retweet the post by 'Latest In Space'. "Isn't it a plain dosa!!" Kaswan captioned his post. Take a look.
In no time, the post grabbed attention and people on Twitter started reacting to it with their witty and hilarious comments. A person wrote, "Looks like a designer dosa."
"Just like masala dosa", another person wrote. The third comment read, "As a South Indian, I declare this as Kaaram Dosa." Another person tweeted, "This is how my mom makes Dosa."
Here are some more hilarious jokes and memes on the image of Jupiter. Read on.
Yaaaaa......
Very hot, dusty and vibrant dosa
Do you too think this image of Jupiter looks like dosa? Do let us know in the comments below.
