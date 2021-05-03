McDonald's is one of the biggest fast-food chains across the world. As of 2020, McDonald's has the ninth-highest global brand valuation. The fast-food giant is known to serve up a mix of burger, wraps, fries, shakes, ice creams and more. It is also known to recruit a bevvy of people on a full-time and part-time basis. Working in the high-pressure environment of McDonald's doesn't look like a cakewalk, and it sure isn't as testified by a few ex-employees of the fast-food chain on Reddit. When a Reddit user posted a query on the popular discussion portal titled, "Employees of McDonald's, what secrets did you discover while working there?", several ex-employees joined the thread with their own stash of stories.





"I learned that if I have time to lean, I have time to clean," wrote a user about the fast-food giant's strict hygiene standards and how taxing it could be for a few employees sometimes.

"For the one, I worked at in high school.





(Also Read:Reddit User Has A Smoothie Disaster, See The Funniest Comments Here)

Burgers are kept in a warming area for no more than 15 minutes then thrown out and new ones are made.

You get a free meal from anything except the salads. The meal is a sandwich, medium fries and a medium drink.

At the end of the night, all the cooked meat is thrown out. If you want you can use it to make burgers and take them home with you", commented a user confirming that there are some perks to the job as well.

(Also Read: Robber Arrives Too Early For Chicken Nuggets, Made To Choose From McDonald's Breakfast Menu)





"The pickles are surprisingly aerodynamic. They stick to walls and (if you have the stones) managers shirts pretty well" read an interesting comment on the thread.





"not really a secret but when I'm on wrap (wrapping the food) n I get nuggets I might slip an extra 2-3 because I like the thought of someone getting hype over an extra nug or two.", wrote a user. Now, how adorable is that?





"The official deodorizing spray they gave us is the most pleasant thing I've ever smelled in my entire life. Even now, I wish I could smell it again," was another intriguing comment on the thread.





"The big mac is just a double cheeseburger with 1000 island dressing, lettuce and an extra piece of bread. if you order a double add lettuce and big mac sauce, you get the same thing with less bread and cheaper price.", wrote a user giving out a precious life hack.





"Worked there in high school. Found out that if you put the middle of a Mac bun in the fryer and then add soft serve and strawberry topping, it tastes just like a funnel cake. Custom creations were the best part of working there", wrote another user.

