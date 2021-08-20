Onam 2021 is here and people around the globe are celebrating one of their biggest festivals with much fun and enthusiasm. It is a 10-day (or more) harvest festival that marks the beginning of Malayalam year- Kolla Varsham. This year, the celebrations began on August 12, 2021, and will culminate on August 23, 2021. One of the most significant parts of Onam celebrations is the food. Traditionally referred to as Onam Sadhya (or Onasadya), it comprises classic vegetarian dishes from Kerala served on banana leaf. Today, Onam Sadhya is one popular meal across India; and people, during this time of the year, visits restaurants or (Malayali) friends' place to devour this delicacy. Some even prepare Onasadya at home, from scratch.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently enjoyed a delicious Sadhya at an old age home in Kerala. As per ANI, Mr. Gandhi enjoyed a grand feast with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district. Images of the feast surfaced on the micro-blogging site that featured Rahul Gandhi sitting on table and devouring rice, sambar, papadam, olan, inji puli, pachadi and more. Take a look:







Looks delicious, right? Like us, if you too are slurping, then we suggest, make a grand meal at home for your friends and family. Looking for the classic Sadhya recipes? Fret not; we have got you covered here. We curated seven classic Sadhya dishes that can easily be made at home. Click here for the recipes.





Happy Onam 2021, everyone!