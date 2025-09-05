Onam 2025 comes to an end today (September 5). This occasion is also known as Thiruvonam, the final and most significant day of the ten-day festival. During Onam, many enjoy eating the traditional feast known as the Sadhya. And we're not just talking about humans! Recently, a viral video making the rounds on social media shows a dog also enjoying her own 'adapted' version of an Onam Sadhya. The clip was shared on Instagram by @rahul_jprakash and features his dog named Chai.





In the reel, we see Rahul sit down in front of a banana leaf placed on the ground. It is filled with a wide variety of Onam Sadhya delicacies, including rice, pappadam, banana chips, vegetable dishes, curries, sides and more. Next to his large leaf is a smaller one for Chai. This one has fewer items, of course. The dog is seen eating the rice by herself and later being fed more by Rahul. Chai looks extra cute since she is dressed in traditional attire. Watch the full viral video below:

The comments section below the viral video was full of heart emojis and a few laughing ones. Many found it very adorable, while others were amused to see the dog sitting and eating as shown in the clip. Some wondered aloud about which dishes the dog was served (or not). One person called the spread a "Pawnam." Read some of the reactions below.





"Nice to see this."





"So cute."





"Chai is really lucky to have a sweet human. Also, lucky you to have chai sweetie."





"Oh, that beauty in pattu pavada."





"Cutest Onam post."





"I had to zoom in to make sure Chai is not eating thoran. What a healthy Onam Sadhya for the pupper."





"Treating your dog with respect and like family is so sweet, loving and compassionate."

The viral video has clocked 4.5 million views so far on Instagram.