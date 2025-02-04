A cup of hot tea and biscuits is a match made in food heaven. Nothing beats the joy of dunking a biscuit in tea and savouring the moment. Turns out, it is not just humans who love this ritual - dogs seem to be fans too. Need proof? A video making rounds on Instagram shows just that. In the clip, we see a woman and her dog travelling in a train. The woman holds a biscuit in one hand and a cup of tea in the other. She asks her dog, "Aise chahiye ya dip karke du? [Do you want it like this or should I dip it and give it?]" Someone behind the camera responds, "Dip karke do. [Give it after dipping.]" The dog nods, and the woman pretends to dip the biscuit in the tea. The dog quickly eats it, believing it has been dunked.





To make it seem more realistic, the woman even makes a "shuk, shuk" sound and tricks the dog into thinking the biscuit has been dipped. "He refuses to eat biscuits without chai dip," reads the text overlaying the video.

The video has clocked 2.5 million views. Here is how the internet reacted:





A pet parent wrote, "My fellow eats idli and dosa only when it's dipped in ghee (not shuk shuk but actual)." A user commented, "Bachman me meri maa bhi mujhe aise hi ullu bnaa deti thi. [In childhood, my mother used to trick me like this too.]"





Someone else warned the dog by writing, "Mumma is cheating bro."





"The shooosh shoosh sound is a mandate," read a LOL comment. An Instagrammer chimed in saying, "Innocence to the core."





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.