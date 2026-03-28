Watching a movie and craving snacks is a familiar experience for many. Agree? However, finding theatres that are well-equipped with diverse food options can sometimes be a challenge. Julia Chaigneau, a French designer and entrepreneur based in India, recently shared one such experience. Impressed by the variety of food available while watching a movie, she took to X and wrote, "Only in India will you find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety of food."





Drawing a striking comparison with Europe, she added, "At that time of day, I would never have dared to look for any food, and here I am choosing between a paneer tikka sandwich, a veg club, or an aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe, haha." She concluded her post by expressing her admiration, saying, "I love India. I will never say it enough."





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Check out her post below:

The post soon captured the attention of many foodies and movie buffs. A user said, "This is why we love India - breakfast, movies and madness all at once."

Another person mentioned, "I had options for popcorn for a 4.30 am show."

Echoing similar sentiments, a user shared, “India has probably the BEST service industry on the planet.”

Meanwhile, a user pointed out, “Isn't it the same with airports in India? In the USA, I have seen all food and drink options close by 9 PM or so. For late-night international flights, you can only get food and drinks if you are in the upper-class lounges.”

A foodie added, “Now if we could upgrade to fresh food at 6.50 am, that would be so much more fun!” In response, Julia said, "That's next hopefully!" to which the user replied, "That's exactly what we are trying to make happen! Still early, but getting there."





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The experience is yet another reminder of how India's hospitality often shines in the most unexpected ways.