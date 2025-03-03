The Oscars are all glitter and glam, but let's not forget it's also a night of incredible feasts. After the final award is handed out, Hollywood's biggest names will head to the prestigious Governors Ball, where a lavish spread of gourmet delights awaits. From decadent desserts to show-stopping savoury bites, the menu is as much a star as the A-listers themselves. For the 96th year, the star-studded after-party will take place in the shimmering, gold-accented Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, where nominees, winners, and presenters will toast to the night with exquisite dishes. With A-listers like Timothee Chalamet, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in attendance, this exclusive soiree is as much about the food and drinks as it is about the glitz and glamour. So, what's on the menu for Hollywood's elite? Let's dive in.

Wolfgang Puck's Signature Dishes: A Blend Of Innovation And Tradition

Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck and his right-hand man, Eric Klein, are back, bringing their signature blend of classic favourites and fresh innovations. "We have a great menu, and we know everybody's hungry," Puck, 75, shared with reporters during a preview event ahead of the big night. A few must-have dishes remain year after year. One of the most anticipated? Puck's famous chicken pot pie. "If I don't make the chicken pot pie, I probably won't get hired again," Puck joked. Fans of Puck's indulgent cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese will be pleased to know it's making a comeback, alongside his signature smoked salmon dish, served atop an Oscar statuette-shaped matzoh cracker.

And for those with a sweet tooth? Guests can customise their very own chocolate Oscars, choosing from dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or a zesty yuzu and strawberry variation, at a gold-spraying station. Other confections include assorted cookies, barks, bonbons, apple strudel, and made-to-order ice cream sundaes. A new addition to the dessert lineup is the piña colada éclair, shaped, of course, like the coveted Oscar statuette, reports People.

Savoury Delights And Elegant Bites

The 2025 menu also introduces new savoury options to tantalise guests' taste buds. Among the highlights are a potato pave with steak tartare and a delicate wild mushroom and pea shumai - both crafted to offer a balance of bold flavours and refined presentation.

The Exclusive Beverage Selection

Of course, no Oscars after-party would be complete without a luxurious array of drinks to complement the feast. This year's selection includes some of the finest wines, champagnes, and signature cocktails, curated to match the elegance of the evening. According to People, returning for their eighth year, Tequila Don Julio is once again shaking up the bar scene, with award-winning mixologist Charles Joly crafting exquisite cocktails. One of the standout drinks is the Standing Ovation - a bold espresso cocktail featuring their new Alma Miel tequila, Cremant du Limoux-fig syrup, and smoked salt water. Other signature sips include the Golden Age Gimlet (Don Julio Blanco, pineapple and lime juice, vanilla syrup) and the Class Act (mint-infused Tequila Don Julio 1942, lemon juice, simple syrup, and milk).

Meanwhile, Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon return as the Academy's official wine partners for the third consecutive year. Their selection, featuring two reds, two whites, and an amber wine, represents what Prince Robert of Luxembourg, the company's president and CEO, described as "a natural extension of my family's longstanding commitment and deep connection to film and the arts."