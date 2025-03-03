Former US Vice President Kamala Harris chose to watch the 2025 Oscars from home with her husband, lawyer Douglas Emhoff. A movie night is incomplete without snacks, and Harris gave a glimpse of her go-to choice. Emhoff posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter), showing Harris in the middle of "watch party prep." In the image, she is seen in her kitchen, pouring a bag of cheese-flavoured Doritos into a bowl. Dressed in a black sweatshirt, she appears relaxed and excited, smiling at the camera.

"Oscars watch party prep," Emhoff wrote in the caption. The post has gone viral, amassing over 4.7 million views.

Harris is known to be a food enthusiast who enjoys cooking. She is also a devoted fan of Doritos. In August 2024, she revealed in a fundraising email that she ate "a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos" on the night of the 2016 election. "I did not share a single chip with anyone. Not even Doug. I just watched the TV in utter shock and dismay," she wrote.

According to a report by Deadline, Harris was initially expected to attend the 97th Academy Awards. However, she reportedly skipped the event due to "heavier than usual security."

The 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The star-studded ceremony was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, who also greeted viewers in India in Hindi. He said, "Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Waha subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ki aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe hai," which translates to, "Greetings to the people of India, it's morning there, so I hope you're having breakfast with the Oscars."

Adrien Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards. Mikey Madison was awarded Best Actress for her role in Anora. The film also secured the Best Picture award.