Much like the year 2020, 2021 too experienced a nationwide lockdown in the first half of the year. But this time, the lockdown guidelines were not as stringent as the 2020 lockdown. While several offices and institutes went on with the work-from-home situation, restaurants were kept open for home deliveries and take-aways. And most of us preferred resorting to the food apps like Zomato and Swiggy to order our favourite foods from the nearby food joints. Guess what the most ordered foods were in 2021?! According to a Zomato report, one of the most-ordered foods was momo. Zomato states that over one crore momos were ordered through their app in 2021. This report was shared on Zomato's Instagram handle. The post read, "Presenting the 2021 meme rewind and a little bit about how India ordered".





The report informed that Mumbai's famous vada pav was ordered by almost 32 lakh people, while samosas received almost 73 lakh orders.





In another post, Zomato made a quirky comparison with the much popular Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. They stated, "Vicky & Katrina were 2021's second-most popular couple - The first being Paneer Butter Masala and Butter Naan. They were ordered together more than 1.1 million times!"





But what remained invincible was biryani - the delicacy "once again" topped the list as "India's top dish in 2021". "We delivered 2 biryanis every second," Zomato informed.





The food-tech giant further shared that the biggest order (in India) in 2021 was placed by someone from Ahmedabad - it was food worth Rs.33k! That's not all. Another person named Sweta placed 12 ice cream orders in a "single day".





Much interesting; isn't it? What was your most ordered food in 2021? Do let us know in the comments below.










