Much like the year 2020, 2021 saw adversities of the ongoing pandemic including lockdown and work-from-home; meaning people continued staying back at home and spending time with family and close ones. Eventually, they ended up ordering food through various food apps, instead of physically visiting their favourite eateries. From exotic breakfasts to home-cooked meals and midnight snacks - we ordered it all throughout the year. Considering all these factors, food-tech giant Swiggy published its sixth annual StatEATstics report, highlighting the most order foods and food preferences (of the mass) of the year 2021.





As per the report, the most ordered food in India in 2021 was biryani. For the unversed, it is the sixth consecutive year that biryani topped the chart. "In 2020, 90 Biryanis were ordered per minute and in 2021, India ordered 115 Biryanis per minute, or 2 (1.91) Biryanis per second," read the report. Chicken biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than its vegetarian counterpart, specifically in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad. In fact, "over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani."





However, Mumbai saw dal khichdi being ordered twice as compared to chicken biryanis.





On a related note, the search for healthy food on the app doubled in the year 2021 and restaurants with healthy food options witnessed a 200percent increase in orders. "Bangalore emerged as the most health-conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai," the report further read.

Besides, the report also stated that the most binged snack of the year was samosa, with about 5 million orders throughout the year. The second most ordered snack was pav bhaji, with 2.1 million orders in 2021.