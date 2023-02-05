If you follow food feeds on social media, you would be seeing a lot of stories about local street food stalls. Till just recently, we were not aware that many of the street-side food stalls employ innovative tactics to attract customers. From making fusion foods like ice cream dosa to spinning foods in the air before serving to the customers (remember flying dosa?), Indian street food stall owners are really upping their game these days. But this street food seller took creativity to a new level by imitating Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.





This unique street food stall was discovered by a food blogger who shot the video of the owner and posted it on his Instagram page 'foodyvishal'. The owner dresses up and actually looks like CM Arvind Kejriwal. He runs the stall by the name of Gupta Chaat in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and sells all kinds of popular Indian street foods. The owner wears the signature Kejriwal cap and spectacles, and the resemblance to the politician is uncanny. "Arvind Kejriwal selling chaat in Gwalior," blogger Vishal Sharma captioned the post.

Watch the video here:







The video begins with Vishal saying that "While Delhi's Kejriwal offer many services for free, Gwalior's Kejriwal believes in quality." To this, the owner adds, "I sell food at cheapest rates in the area." The owner also shows the menu board, which has a list of items sold in the stall. Samosa and kachori is priced at just INR 10. Other items in the menu include matar kachori, special kachori, papdi chaat, palak chaat, dahi bhalla and more.





The video has received more than 100K likes and hundreds of comments like -

"It first looked like Snapchat filter."

"I think and hope his business changes into a franchise and the cost stays the same. These are the lowest cost of these things I've seen so far and they are looking really good."

"Kejriwal ka chota bhaii (Kejriwal's younger brother)"

"He has maintained much hygiene in a very little space. Too affordable and looks tasty."





Were you also surprised to see CM Arvind Kejriwal's doppelganger?



