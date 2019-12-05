Overuse Of Social Media Maybe Linked To Eating Disorder In Children

Is your child hooked on to social media? You may want to intervene now. According to a latest study, excessive use of social media, particularly platforms which focus on posting images may be associated with eating disorder in young adolescents.





Images found on these apps may lead to body image issues in young adults that may prompt them to make rash decisions when it comes to their diet. The study was published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. The findings examined data on 996 grade 7 and 8 adolescents.





"While a range of studies have focused on the impact of social media on body image, this is the first to examine the relationship between specific social media platforms and disordered eating behaviours and thoughts," said study lead author Simon Wilksch from Flinders University in Australia.





Also, most other studies had focused on older adolescents or young-adult women, he said.





Necessary steps need to be taken to increase resilience in young people to become less adversely impacted by social media pressures, Wilksch added.





Behaviours related to eating disorders were reported by 51.7 per cent of girls and 45 per cent of boys, with strict exercise and meal skipping being the most common.





Of these, 75.4 per cent girls and 69.9 per cent boys had at least one social media account, and Instagram was the most common.







The research team is now planning to launch programme designed to combat such pressures.











(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



