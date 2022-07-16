When tomatoes are at their peak, you know it's time for some BLTs. The BLT sandwiches are a must during summers. Though it requires no culinary knowledge or skill to prepare BLT sandwiches, still it manages to result in a dish that is both basic and rich. Oh wait before we go on and on, let us tell you what exactly is a BLT sandwich. Well, it has got its name from the initials of the main ingredients that get stuffed in it - bacon, lettuce, and tomato. BLT sandwiches are easy to make, healthy, and delicious. Did you ask for a recipe? No worries we have pulled out one from the cookbooks of the very best. The two-time New York Times best-selling author Padma Lakshmi, in her latest Instagram post, shared steps to prepare this “quick, yummy lunch.”





“Summertime is tomato time. And tomato time is BLT time,” she started her post and further went on to state the ingredients she uses to prepare her BLT sandwich.

Ingredients:

Bacon

Tomato (soft ball size)

Lettuce

Bread

Creamy Mayonnaise

Mustard

Honey

Salt as per taste

Black Pepper

Method:

Step 1: Place a pan on the stove and cook strips of bacon on low heat. Padma Laxmi says that you can also do it in the oven and microwave as well. But on the stove, the cooking process is just a bit faster.

Step 2: Cut out slices of a big juicy tomato. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper on top of it.





Step 3: Meanwhile, toast 2 bread slices.





Step 4: Put a dash of honey and mustard mix on the bacon while they are on the pan. Cook them through.





Now it's time to assemble the sandwich. Spread some creamy mayonnaise on the slices of bread, and drizzle mustard-honey mix. Place some slabs of juicy tomatoes and some cold crispy lettuce, on both slices of bread. And now put the candied salty-sweet honey mustard bacon. Voila, your BLT sandwich is ready.





Take a look:











A classic BLT sandwich for the win. You can pair it up with your favourite dip or sauce and enjoy. What are you waiting for?
















