Bollywood Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently vacationing in Turkey and living her best life - her Instagram is proof of that. If you follow her on the photo-sharing app, you will find Parineeti sharing posts and stories every now and then, featuring slices from the trip, with a breath-taking view in the background. We could see her enjoying sunrise, sunset, practicing yoga by the beach, taking nature walks and more. The Insta-stories also comprise her meal regime in Turkey, and it seems she likes to keep it clean and healthy even when on a trip. As per her stories, the meals mostly include tropical fruits, vegetables, black coffee and a glass of healthy 'green juice' - a constant in almost all her meal-related stories.





Recently, Parineeti conducted an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where we saw a follower asking her about the healthy juice she's drinking lately. "What is this incredible hulk juice that you are drinking in your stories lately?" the question read. The 32-year-old actress promptly replied, "It's not a hulk juice, it's a health juice. I like to have spinach beetroot orange mint and sometimes lemon- depending on what my mood is."





"This green juice is a new addition to my life," we heard her saying, while taking a sip of black coffee.

Earlier in the day, she shared a story featuring her breakfast platter and it included all things fresh, healthy and wise - watermelon, strawberries, cherries and the green juice.





Like Parineeti, if you too want to make 'green juice' a part of your life, then we have a surprise for you. We have curated a list of 8 green juice recipes that may help give you a healthy start to the day. Click here to find the recipes.



