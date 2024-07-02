Mangoes are undoubtedly a widely beloved fruit, and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is no exception. She has confessed her love for summer delight on multiple occasions, and her Instagram Stories are proof. As the mango season is still on, Parineeti is making the most of it. From enjoying mango breakfast treats to snacking on raw mangoes, Parineeti is clearly having a great time. The actress recently shared her love for mangoes with her followers yet again and we are loving it. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress shared a short clip of a plate of raw (green) mangoes sprinkled with chilli powder. “It's a love story. #KacchiKeri,” the note attached to the video read. Take a look at the screengrab below:

A few weeks back, the actress shared a mouthwatering picture of raw mango slices (kacchi keri), revealing her secret to instant happiness. Her pro tip? Enjoy kacchi keri with salt, red chilli powder and a squeeze of lemon juice for an extra dose of joy. Read the full story here.

Are you a fan of raw mangoes just like Parineeti? Here are a few simple recipes for you to try.

1. Raw mango rasam

The tangy raw mangoes go perfectly with the yumminess of sweet tomatoes and ginger. These flavours are a delight to everyone. Recipe here.

2. Raw mango rice

This recipe is perfect for a light lunch. This dish is easy and quick to prepare. See the recipe here.

3. Aam panna

Aam Panna is a favourite drink among many. Its unique flavour and aroma make it a popular choice during the summer season. Recipe here.

4. Mango pachadi

Pachadi is a popular South Indian side dish similar to raita in some ways. This version includes the refreshing flavour of raw mangoes. Click here for the recipe.

5. Raw mango chutney

Enjoy this tangy and spicy chutney with your summer meals. Made from raw mango, it is a quick and delicious side dish. Recipe here.

We cannot wait for Parineeti Chopra's next foodie update!

