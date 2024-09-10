Most people no longer think of Paris as the most romantic place in the world. Instead, an island in Hawaii has dethroned Paris to get the crown of the most romantic destination. A survey of 2,000 Americans looked at some of the most romantic travel destinations in the world. The most chosen destination by 34% of the respondents was not Paris but Maui in Hawaii. Maui, the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands, offers a tropical romantic experience for couples with upscale resorts, romantic beaches, bamboo forests, and beautiful sunsets.





Paris was the second-best romantic city, with 33% of the respondents still choosing it as their favourite romantic destination. The survey was conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Funjet Vacations, reported the New York Post. Here are the most romantic destinations to visit, as per the survey:

Top Romantic Destinations In The World:

Maui, Hawaii - 34% Paris, France - 33% Rome, Italy - 29% Venice, Italy - 27% Cancun, Mexico - 19% Tuscany, Italy - 16% Costa Rica - 13% British Virgin Islands - 12% St. Lucia - 11% Santorini, Greece - 11% Aspen, Colorado - 11% New York City, New York - 9% Turks and Caicos - 9% Provence, France - 8% The Amalfi Coast, Italy - 7%

Paris is also called the 'City of Love'. Photo: iStock



The survey also found another interesting observation: although respondents yearn to visit these popular destinations, a majority (69%) believe that hidden or smaller destinations are more romantic.

Should you meticulously plan that romantic trip itinerary or go with the flow? As per the survey, more respondents think that a spontaneous trip with a partner is more romantic than a trip planned in advance (50% vs. 34%).

Which is your favourite romantic travel destination? Share with us in the comments section.