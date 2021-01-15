UK Woman Drives Across Three Counties To Eat Burger In Lockdown, Fined By Police

A UK woman travelled 100 miles to get a burger for herself.

Highlights A lady travelled 100 miles or 161 kilometres to get her hands on a burger

This was amid the nation-wide lockdown in the United Kingdom

The lady was fined for driving across three counties

The period of lockdown changed our food habits drastically. Restaurant food was mostly avoided, with people preferring to cook food at home and stay indoors. During the lockdown period, we would often crave a slice of pizza or a burger from our favourite fast food joint. A 30-year-old woman from Lincolnshire, United Kingdom drove 100 miles (161 kilometres) to get a burger, which caused her to be fined by the police. She travelled across three counties to do so, even as the majority of people stayed home in lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.





(Also Read: 3 Chicken Finger Food Recipes To Get You Through The Lockdown)





United Kingdom has gone into lockdown. Image credits: AFP



Promoted Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com

The North Yorkshire Police issued a penalty notice to the driver, stating that the trip was not fit to be classified as 'essential travel'. "Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel. So, the woman, who is in her 30s, received a fixed penalty notice from North Yorkshire Police. Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable. When this pandemic is over, we know everyone's looking forward to going where they want, when they want," said Chief Inspector Rachel Wood of North Yorkshire Police in the official press release on the website.

The police report states that more than 70 such fines were issued over the weekend in the county. The UK is currently in lockdown to prevent the spread of the new strain of Coronavirus, which is said to be more infectious than the previous one.







