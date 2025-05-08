Latte art makes our coffee-drinking experience all the more enjoyable. Picture this: you're at a cafe waiting for your perfect cup of hot latte. As the rich aroma entices you to take the first sip, you notice that your coffee is adorned with adorable illustrations of flowers, animals, or other mini abstract designs. It would undoubtedly put a smile on your face, wouldn't it? Taking these foamy creations to the next level, a latte artist has shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen crafting awe-inspiring bicycle-themed latte art.

The video opens with the artist pouring espresso shots into a mug of milk, creating two round shapes. If you haven't guessed it already, the shapes represent the bicycle's wheels. Using a mini board, he sprinkles some coffee powder at the base of the wheels. Next, with a fine-tip squeeze bottle, the artist skillfully draws the rest of the bicycle using gooey chocolate syrup. He even outlines the wheels, adding depth and definition to the final work of art. Voila! Your bicycle-themed latte is ready to be savoured.

Watch the full video below:

The video has already amassed over 23.6 million views - and it's easy to see why. The post received a flurry of reactions from the internet. Check them out below:

"How does the bike work with those pedals?" wondered a user humorously.

"This is how to get me to stop drinking coffee. It's too pretty!!! I would just buy it to watch," admitted a coffee enthusiast.

Another commented, "I would love to take a class, then drink what we make."

An impressed individual noted, "What a great creation. Got me wanting to drink coffee."

Here's a reasonable remark: "Very cool, but by the time you do all that, my drink is cold."

Admiring the precision of the artwork, one person confessed, "I can't even draw this on a piece of paper."

"Can you make me a flat white like this, please?" requested someone else.





