Pizza Hut's Co-Founder Dies From Pneumonia, Twitter Mourns

Pizza Hut's co-founder, Frank Carney died on Wednesday. Frank started the Pizza Hut with his brother Dan Carney in Wichita, Kansas. Frank died of pneumonia, he was 82 years old. As per reports, Carney recently recovered from COVID 19, he was also suffering from Alzheimer's for more than 10 years. Frank was only 19 years old when he along with his elder brother Dan (26) decided to start a Pizza business in their neighbourhood market in the year 1958. The siblings borrowed $600 from their mother to set up the first-ever Pizza Hut, and within six months they had their second outlet ready. The brothers began franchising the very next year, and soon they were all over the United States. Pizza Hut has over 18,703 outlets across the globe, as of December 2019, making it one of the largest pizza chains in the world today.





Over the years Pizza Hut became a beloved fast-food outlet for families. In addition to pizzas, The fast- food chain also offers a range of Italian and American dishes like pasta, nuggets, desserts and soft drinks.





