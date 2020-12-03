Pizza Hut's Co-Founder Dies From Pneumonia, Twitter Mourns

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: December 03, 2020 11:21 IST
Pizza Hut's co-founder, Frank Carney died on Wednesday. Frank started the Pizza Hut with his brother Dan Carney in Wichita, Kansas. Frank died of pneumonia, he was 82 years old. As per reports, Carney recently recovered from COVID 19, he was also suffering from Alzheimer's for more than 10 years. Frank was only 19 years old when he along with his elder brother Dan (26) decided to start a Pizza business in their neighbourhood market in the year 1958. The siblings borrowed $600 from their mother to set up the first-ever Pizza Hut, and within six months they had their second outlet ready. The brothers began franchising the very next year, and soon they were all over the United States. Pizza Hut has over 18,703 outlets across the globe, as of December 2019, making it one of the largest pizza chains in the world today.
(Also Read: Pizza Hut Delivers Pizza to the Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro: Scores a Guinness World Record)
Over the years Pizza Hut became a beloved fast-food outlet for families. In addition to pizzas, The fast- food chain also offers a range of Italian and American dishes like pasta, nuggets, desserts and soft drinks.
Here's how Twitter is reacting the sad news.
In 1958, Wichita natives Frank and Dan Carney started the first-ever Pizza Hut franchise in Kansas. The rest is history.
Today we mourn the loss of one of Kansas' most notable entrepreneurs: Frank Carney. My deepest condolence to the family of Mr. Carney.https://t.co/ETr0Px2ZLTDecember 2, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary Frank Carney. Both my Grandma Thelma and my mom worked for Frank and Dan, my Grandma started way back in the early days of Pizza Hut.. https://t.co/T9S6GkKUEE— Rick Tillery (@ricktillery) December 2, 2020
Frank Carney is synonymous with entrepreneurship, discipline and Kansas hard work. Not only did he and his brother found one of the most recognizable brands in the world, but he ventured into various other businesses and industries throughout his life. (1/2)
— Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) December 2, 2020
My condolences to Dan, Gay and the Carney family in the death of their beloved Frank Carney, Pizza Hut cofounder!
Comments— Donna M Douglas (@SassyBigD67) December 2, 2020
