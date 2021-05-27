According to a study published in Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism- people who consume fatty meats and refined carbs for dinner are at a greater risk of heart diseases than those who have a similar diet for breakfast. Around 17.9 million people each year fall prey to cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke or cognitive heart failure. Eating saturated fats, sugary foods, and processed meats in higher quantities can increase cholesterol and heart diseases; whereas eating a healthier diet with whole carbohydrates like vegetables and grains can help to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.





Eating fried foods can cause an increase in cholesterol

The researchers examined data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) on 27,911 US adults and evaluated dietary information gathered during interview sessions over two non-consecutive days.

The author of the study Ying Li, of the Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China, said, "Meal timing along with food quality are important factors to consider when looking for ways to lower your risk of heart disease. Our study found people who eat a plant-based dinner with more whole carbs and unsaturated fats reduced their risk of heart disease by ten per cent".





The study looked at the relationship between eating different fats, carbohydrates, and proteins for breakfast or dinner and the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the people involved. The study discovered that eating a plant-based dinner reduced the risk of heart disease by 10%.





Ying Li also added "It's always recommended to eat a healthy diet, especially for those at high risk for heart disease, but we found that eating meat and refined carbs for breakfast instead of dinner was associated with a lower risk."