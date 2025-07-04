Soft, fluffy dough wrapped around a flavorful filling and steamed to perfection - the humble momo is a culinary delight that brings people together. On one special evening, actress Prajakta Koli and her husband, Vrishank Khanal, hosted a momo party for none other than chef Saransh Goila. He shared glimpses of their foodie get-together on Instagram. The opening frame featured a hand holding a bowl of steamed momos and chutney. In the background, Prajakta posed with Vrishank, who was seen with a beer glass in his hand. Prajakta carried a small blackboard sign that read, "Yeh momo ke dhaage hai".





Further in the post, Saransh shared several pictures and a video of the momo-making process. In the caption, he wrote, "Best momo and achaar I've had? Yup, this is it. There are several reasons for this to make the top of my list. Of course, they were juicy, perfectly seasoned and that Nepali achaar (chutney) and smoky timur powder and bhut jholokia pickle all took it to another league but the most important one is to have shared those moments while we shaped approximately 60 momos, expressing ourselves with different shapes and pleats and thoughts."

He added, "This is such a special, simple and soulful meal, it reminded me of the old days where one could just sit on the dinner table and live in the moment. Prajakta and Vrishank, this is beautiful and my heart and stomach are both full of happiness and yes *Yeh momo ke dhaage hai*." Take a look:

Prajakta Koli's foodie shenanigans always keep us hooked. What do you think she'll cook next? Let us know in the comment section below!