Bisi Bele Bath is a wholesome traditional dish from Karnataka. This lentil rice has a distinctive taste and flavour derived from the use of specific spices. Bisi Bele Bath is a unique mix of tanginess and spiciness with a hint of sweetness. It is a beloved one-pot meal that is also enjoyed in other parts of the country. However, it turns out that people don't always get the spelling of this popular dish right. Recently, a post about the same grabbed many eyeballs on X (formerly Twitter) and sparked a discussion about misspelt foods in general.

A woman currently based in Hyderabad took to X to share screenshots of different variations on the name "Bisi Bele Bath" she came across on restaurant menus (as listed on a food delivery app). Based on these images, it is clear that multiple Hyderabad establishments have misspelt the dish in various ways. Their menus feature names like "Bissbila Bath," "Bisi Bela Bhath," "Bismilla Bath," "Bisi Belle Bath," "Bissi Belle Bath," "Bisibele Bhat," "Bise Bile Bath," and "Bisibillebath." In the caption, the X user wrote, "Hyderabad's way of ruining a Bangalorean's day. Breaks my heart every time I see a new spelling."

Before this, a viral post about a 'misspelt' Bisleri bottle led to people sharing the funny variations they had come across. Read the complete story here.