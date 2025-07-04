Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently soaking in the tranquil surroundings and delectable street cuisine of Bhopal. As the monsoon enveloped the city in a drizzle, the actor turned towards his favourite rainy-day delights. He shared glimpses of his foodie adventures in an Instagram post. Siddhant started his food tour with a sip of kulhad chai. Next, he shared a picture of a man making samosas at a street stall. The actor was also seen enjoying poha and samosa with red and green chutney. We could also spot some mawa jalebi in a disposable bowl. In the caption, Siddhant wrote, "Iss sheher mein meri Dhadhak basti hai." This was a beautiful homage to the city, which is also the location of the filming of his upcoming Dhadak 2.





Check out the post here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi often shares his culinary explorations on Instagram. Last month, the actor shared a glimpse of his mother preparing a beloved Bihari dish. In the brief clip, his mother can be seen making baked wheat flour balls called litti and a spiced gram flour filling. She also gave her son a little bite to taste before it was cooked. Next, she roasted some tomatoes for chutney and made the vegetable dish served with litti, chokha. The video also featured close-up shots of the litti cooking on the stove. At last, she served litti chokha with a side of tomato chutney, green chutney and oil to Siddhant. The actor wrote in the caption, "Aaj hogi Litti Chokha/ Futehari Party."

See the post here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi continues to tantalise his taste buds with diverse culinary experiences. What would you like to see him eat next? Let us know in the comment section below!