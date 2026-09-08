Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe has received massive public support for conducting intensive food safety raids across the state. Several politicians, actors and other public figures have praised the IAS officer on social media, in interviews and at public events. Joining the growing list of supporters, actor Preity Zinta expressed her backing for the food safety chief with a fashion statement.





The actor recently stepped out in Mumbai and was papped wearing a black T-shirt bearing the text 'Team Tukaram Mundhe'. Instead of posting a single statement of praise online, Zinta took her support a step further through her choice of outfit.











Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about how we live in a time when a person doing their job with complete "honesty" and "dedication" often surprises people. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "A police officer, or, let's say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this?"





Also Read: Inspired By Tukaram Mundhe, Twinkle Khanna Conducts Food Safety Raid In Her Kitchen





Actor Salman Khan also gave a nod to Mundhe in a recent Instagram Story while promoting a friend's new cafe in Mumbai. He wrote, "Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained, or I will send HIM, and it's done, sis."





Appointed on May 26, Tukaram Mundhe has led his team in conducting more than 3,000 inspections and suspending the licences of nearly 165 establishments within two months.





He has become something of a nightmare for restaurants across the state. However, his goal extends beyond Maharashtra's restaurants; it is to achieve "a healthy nation".