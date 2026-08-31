We can't get enough of Twinkle Khanna's relatable, witty and sarcastic posts. Known for having an opinion on almost everything, she often turns everyday moments and observations into humorous, satirical and memorable anecdotes. Her latest post, inspired by the ongoing food safety drive led by Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has been grabbing eyeballs.

Twinkle, aka Mrs Funnybonesdrawing inspiration from the ongoing crackdown on food businesses, including restaurant closures and the growing attention around food safety norms, conducted a raid on her own kitchen. She gave the entire situation a twist by imagining what would happen if the food safety raid reached her kitchen.

“The name's Tukaram, with a licence to seal,” reads the title of the post.

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Twinkle continued, “In the good old days, when I went to Mela, rather than acting in one, buddhi ke baal used to be a fluorescent pink. Now, it is the colour of my roots between touch-ups, finally living up to its name. The disappearance of pink dye is due to FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.”

She then highlighted that “Hundreds of restaurants have fallen like dominoes in his wake, including Domino's. Where Mundhe goes, mundis roll.”

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Joking about raiding her own kitchen, she talked about finding a packet of Shahi Masala that had expired around the time of the Mughal Empire. “Those who want to erase the Mughals from our history books should first start with lunch. Give up your koftas, kormas, kebabs. You can't have your Mughlai paneer, real or analogue, and eat it too,” she added.

Twinkle then took her satire to a restaurant, where she imagined ordering tandoori broccoli, chicken tikka and paneer tikka. Before placing the order, she asked the server whether Mundhe had inspected the restaurant. The server assured her that the restaurant had been checked the previous week and had passed the inspection.

“Then I can order the paneer tikka without fear?' Our drinks arrive first, followed by the starters. I stab my paneer with a toothpick. Before it can reach my mouth, it collapses and falls into my martini. I consider asking for a new drink. Then I decide it's an appropriate toast. I christen it Mundhe's Martini. Gin, vermouth, olive and paneer. Shaken, not stirred,” she concluded.