Malaika Arora is a foodie at heart. Her social media uploads are all things relatable. Agree? Malaika, who was in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 19, took her taste buds on a joyride. She opted for a Gujarati thali for brunch. Malaika has also dropped a picture of her meal on Instagram Stories. What's on the plate, you ask? Roti (flat bread), bajra vadi, halwa, red and green chutneys, aloo ki sabzi, chana dal, lauki and a side of green. Of course, this thali came along with a tall glass of chaach, and a bowl full of raita. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “Sunday Brunch…”

Gujarati Dishes To Try

Craving a wholesome Gujarati thali? Fret not. We have pulled together a few recipes that can be prepared easily in your kitchen.

1. Bajra Vadi

Also known as bajra na vada or bajra tikadi, this is basically a Gujarati-style cutlet that can be prepared in just 25 minutes. This savoury snack is made from bajra flour, spices, and various aromatic ingredients. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Ghari

This is a tasty and slightly crispy Gujarati dessert, which is widely popular in Surat. The dish is prepared with a crispy outer layer made of flour that is enclosed with sweet dates that are sauteed in ghee. Take a look at the recipe here.

3. Mag Ni Chutti Dal

This is a delicious dish prepared using moong dal and lots of spices. But unlike any other dal dish, this recipe is a dry dish. Not only does it taste delicious but it is also high in protein. Here is your recipe.

4. Rice Rotla

Rotla is a super soft Gujarati dish that can be made with leftover rice, wheat flour, green chillies, chopped onion and some spices. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Rava Handvo

This quick, healthy and scrumptious dish is made with sooji, lauki (bottle gourd), beetroot and dahi. Recipe here.

