We all know that Sara Ali Khan is a big fitness enthusiast. But, she's also a true-blue foodie. From her love for Maggi to relishing pizza in Paris and enjoying home-cooked meals, we often see her foodilicious adventures on social media. Now, just like every fitness aficionado who loves to eat, Sara Ali Khan has shared an oh-so-relatable post on Instagram. In the first video, the actress can be seen doing ab exercises on a pilates reformer. In the next clip, she is standing in front of a food truck that serves waffles and churros. Using her signature poetic touch, Sara wrote in the caption, “Abs Burn or Tummy Churn? Churros khao aur since you don't learn. That every calorie you really must earn. And then for more mithai you can yearn.”

Just like many of us, Sara Ali Khan can't resist yummy food. In March, ahead of the release of Murder Mubarak, the makers hosted a grand premiere of the Netflix movie. While attending the screening, Sara shared a video of herself having popcorn from a small disposable cup. When someone behind the camera suggested she take a bigger cup, the actress replied, "Sure, I'm allowed. Guys, please don't interfere." While relishing the popcorn, Sara says, "Measured celebrations." When questioned about her preferred flavour, Sara says, "Cheese and caramel. I did take the caramel. It is mixed, see - caramel and cheese. Yeh hai asli cheese. [This is real cheese]." The star shared the video along with a poll. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Sara Ali Khan shared a snapshot of her desi meal on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the image, she added a touch of poetry. The star's plate featured what appeared to be a half-eaten bowl of sarson ka saag, placed next to a bowl of baingan ka bharta. Sara enjoyed these delights with makki ki roti, although it was burnt. Reflecting on this mishap in her caption, Sara mentioned, “Some lessons aren't learnt. But some cheat meals are earnt. And some rotis are burnt.” Full story here.





We can't wait to share more of Sara Ali Khan's food diaries with you all.





