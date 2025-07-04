People in China are known for eating all kinds of bizarre and unthinkable food like silkworms, scorpions, pig blood curd, chicken feet and more. With so many viral videos on the internet around strange dishes in China, people often think it could be difficult for a vegetarian to survive in the country. However, a unique video on YouTube shared by an Indian living in Guangzhou, China, shows the reality of vegetarian food in China.





"Is China a vegetarian's worst nightmare? I'm Atharva Maheshwari, an Indian vegetarian living in China, and I'm here to debunk the myths!" the YouTuber wrote in the caption.





In the video, the YouTuber takes the viewers through an unfiltered tour of a massive, bustling Chinese vegetable market in Kunming. It turns out that this market is "a true vegetarian paradise that has more variety than many markets in India," says the YouTuber.

The market is full of different fresh, green vegetables available at affordable prices. "Forget the stereotypes you've heard about Chinese food being all meat," the YouTuber says.











The video shows several familiar vegetables like asparagus, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, green onions, sweet corns, carrot, ginger, garlic, red onions, sweet potato, okra, brinjal, along with exotic produce like bok choy, gai lan, lotus root, dozens of mushroom varieties (shiitake, enoki, wood ear), bamboo shoots, and giant pomelos.





The YouTuber also gives a glimpse of the fruit market full of fruits like fresh bananas, guava, watermelon, oranges, peaches, litchi, mangoes, dragon fruit, and many more.





The video adds a refreshing and lesser-seen side of Chinese food and culture to the pool of videos available on the internet, along with a glimmer of hope for any vegetarian or vegan planning a trip to China.