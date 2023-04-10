The occasion of Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Usually, people pray, opt for special Church services, and exchange brightly painted Easter eggs among other gifts. People also prepare traditional Easter recipes at home. Many actors and noted personalities from B-town also celebrate Easter to the fullest. We recently got some updates from Priyanka Chopra. The actress who was recently in Mumbai to promote Citadel, is in London with her family. She celebrated Easter Sunday with her cute little munchkin Malti Marie. She shared a post dedicated to the lovely moments she spent with Malti. The photo dump features Priyanka caressing Malti on her first Easter celebration. The other images show Malti chomping on traditional drool-worthy Easter eggs. The colourful eggs looked like absolute treats. “Easter Sunday,” Priyanka wrote. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor also celebrated Easter with a healthy twist. He shared a picture of the ice cream parcel that came with Malaika Arora's printed photos. For the caption, he stated, “When you get healthy ice cream for Easter from @malaikaaroraofficial.”

And, how can we miss Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora? She marked the occasion with a delectable treat. What did she eat? Hot cross buns! Malaika, on Instagram Stories, gave us a glimpse of her Easter binge and it was utterly appetising. “Hot cross buns,” wrote Malaika. She also added a sticker that read, “Happy Easter.”

Now, let's see what made its way to Amrita Arora's Easter celebration. Much like her sister Malaika Arora, Amrita too relished a mouth-watering delicacy. An Easter special -- an egg-shaped cake. Yes, the chocolate treat topped with colourful cake sprinkles was baked to perfection. But do you know what was special about it? The cake was prepared by Amrita's sons Azaan and Rayaan. Revealing the same in the caption, Amrita stated, “When my boys make a cake in the shape of an Easter egg.”





Actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated Easter Sunday with her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty. Shilpa's son Viaan was also present on the occasion. The family visited a restaurant and satiated their tummies with drool-worthy dishes. Shamita shared a series of Instagram Stories giving us some ideas about the celebration. They enjoyed a sumptuous dessert loaded with ice cream, brownie, mango chunks, chocolate, and cream garnished with colourful sprinkles. The vibrant multi-coloured dish looked too good.

Karisma Kapoor too shared a reels video of her Easter indulgence. She could be seen teasing the camera with some delicious chocolate-coated Easter eggs that she had on the festival. "Egg-cited for Easter," was what she captioned it. Take a look:

Now, let us take a look at Kylie Jenner's Easter Sunday celebration. Her Easter basket screamed yummilicious from a mile and a half away. Click here to see her post.





Seems like celebrities enjoyed Easter as well as their cheat days to the fullest.