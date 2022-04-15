Easter is just a few days away. From Easter baskets and egg hunts to all the delectable traditional meals, there are plenty of ways to have a good time. So, if you're looking for a little Easter recipe inspiration for April 17, you've come to the right place. Make Easter 2022 a memorable occasion with these delicacies. These recipes are simple to prepare but will impress your guests and family members. So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at the Easter recipe list.

Here Are 7 Traditional Recipes To Celebrate Easter 2022:

This is one of the most popular traditions followed on Easter Sunday. People come up with very creative ways to make the occasion a little more festive with Easter bunny recipes. These chocolate Easter bunnies are filled with dark chocolate, marzipan, and cocoa, and will surely add a delicious touch to your celebrations.

We all know that Easter isn't complete without Easter eggs. So, we've put together this special treat for you. You can make stunning Easter eggs with a few readily available ingredients such as milk, butter, sugar, and eggs. Prepare it and glaze it with the icing of your choice, and make sure to dust it with sugar on top.

Easter 2022: Easter Eggs are a must-have.

This could be your kid-friendly appetiser on Easter. The classic deviled egg filling is spooned or piped into egg whites. All you need is hard-boiled eggs and filling ingredients. If you want to add a bit of colour to the eggs, just dye the egg whites with a simple liquid food colouring of your choice.

These cookies are a delicious addition to your Easter menu. This would appeal to all the ones who find happiness and peace in the process of baking. And since Easter is mostly about sweet treats, take your tastebuds on a ride with these delectable cookies.





Easter Cookies: Make these healthy delights for your festive spread.

Sometimes, the entire family comes together to make special Easter bunny for the occasion. One such easy recipe that will increase the happiness quotient of your day is Easter pink bunny. You just need four ingredients to make this one - white chocolate, pink colour, chocolate and white egg.

There's a tradition of rustling up Easter favourite hot cross buns in many families during this time of the year. Also, if you don't have much time to spend in the kitchen and yet want a quick recipe idea, you can opt for these wholesome buns. Serve them hot with butter.





Easter 2022: One of the Easter classics, this recipe is a must-try.

We like to celebrate happy occasions with cakes. So, why not make a super tasty apple and walnut cake for Easter as well? It carries the goodness of apples and dry fruits like walnut. All you need to do is take out some 20 minutes from your time and this treat will be ready.





Make your Easter a scrumptious affair with these drool-worthy delicacies.