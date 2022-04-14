Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never failed to impress her fans. Be it with the acting skills or her philanthropy - Priyanka has taken the world by storm. And now, she's making herself more relatable to all with the candid social media activities. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the 'Desi Girl' sharing posts and stories featuring her life, her days with husband Nick Jonas, family, friends and her 'pawdorable' pets. Each of these stories are impromptu and unfiltered, making them yet more relatable for all. Don't believe us? Check out her latest story on Instagram and decide for yourself.





Global star Priyanka Chopra recently took to the photo-sharing app to share a story that featured her kitchen garden, where she's growing some amazing exotic herbs. In the short video we could see mint, basil, chives, thyme, coriander and more, growing in a small space at her home in Los Angeles. "My beautiful herb garden," she captioned the picture with heart and love emojis. Take a look:





Earlier, she gave us glimpse of another such candid moments of her life. Recently, she was out with her girlfriends and her pets for a day out, where we saw her indulging in some delicious Korean BBQ meal. In the picture, we could see meat, kimchi, lettuce and more, with some soju by the sides. To make it yet more relatable, she captioned the image in the quirkiest ways possible. She asked her fans, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?" We also saw her shaking to make some space in her stomach after an overindulgence. Check out the story here:

Like us, do you too enjoy Priyanka Chopra's candid social media activities? Do let us know in the comments below.