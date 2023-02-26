Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress us. Be it with her acting skills, bold fashion statements, philanthropic activities or singing prowess, the desi girl is a role model and source of inspiration for many around the globe. She has more than 85.3 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated with glimpses of her personal life. From her family time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie to busy days on movie sets - we get to see it all! But what we enjoy the most are her foodie adventures.





Priyanka is a passionate foodie and doesn't shy away from indulging in her favourite food every now and then. Recently, the actress was seen relishing a delicious sweet treat and needles to say, it has left us drooling! Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her sweet indulgence. In the photo, we can see a huge serving of chocolate and vanilla-flavoured ice cream topped with sugar sprinkles. She also added the song 'The Cuppycake Song' (by Amy Castle) in the story. Take a look:

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving some desserts after looking at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story, we have a surprise for you! Here we bring you some of our best dessert recipes that you can try at home. Click here for the recipes.





Well, this is not the first time that we've seen Priyanka relish sweet delights. Earlier in November, she shared a picture of her delectable ice cream on Instagram Stories. The credit for getting her the sweet delight goes to her beloved husband Nick Jonas. It appeared to be a wholesome vanilla ice cream topped with chunks of strawberry. "Thanks, hubby. Best start to the weekend Nick Jonas," read the caption in the story. Read more about it here.











What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's foodie adventures? Do let us know in the comments section below.







